Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.29 and last traded at $8.0145, with a volume of 2020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.
Kumba Iron Ore Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53.
About Kumba Iron Ore
Kumba Iron Ore, trading over the counter under the symbol KIROY, is one of South Africa’s leading iron ore producers. The company operates two primary open-pit mines—Sishen and Kolomela—located in the Northern Cape province. These operations focus on the extraction and processing of high-quality hematite ore, producing a range of lump and fine products that serve as essential feedstock for global steelmakers.
Established in 2001 following a demerger from parent companies, Kumba Iron Ore has grown its production capacity and operational efficiency through sustained investment in mining technology and infrastructure.
