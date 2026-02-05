Voyager Token Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (VGX)

Voyager Token (VGX) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $483.27 thousand and approximately $281.58 thousand worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Voyager Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,917.53 or 1.00721187 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Voyager Token Profile
Voyager Token was first traded on June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 916,730,215 tokens. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @vgxfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Voyager Token’s official website is www.vgxfoundation.com. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager.
Voyager Token Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
