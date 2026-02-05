Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 37.79%.The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.
Here are the key takeaways from Mplx’s conference call:
- Strong 2025 results: Adjusted EBITDA reached just over $7 billion with a three?year CAGR of 6.7%, and MPLX returned $4.4 billion to unit holders while raising the distribution by 12.5%.
- 2026 capital plan targets growth: MPLX plans to invest $2.4 billion in 2026, with ~90% directed to natural gas and NGL services in the Permian and Marcellus and projects expected to deliver mid?teens returns.
- Execution and capacity build?out on schedule: Key projects — Titan sour gas treating, Secretariat II (300 MMcf/d, $320M, online H2 2028), Harmon Creek III, Bengal expansion, Gulf Coast fractionation and a 400k bpd LPG export terminal — are progressing on time and expected to materially increase processing, fractionation and export capacity.
- Near?term headwinds include the divestiture of non?core assets (a $23 million y/y Adjusted EBITDA impact), a 4% decline in Distributable Cash Flow partly from higher interest on acquisition financing, and a $1.5 billion note maturing in March that will need refinancing despite management targeting leverage around 4.0x and coverage ?1.3x.
Shares of MPLX stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $55.94. The stock had a trading volume of 186,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,778. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.11. Mplx has a 1 year low of $44.60 and a 1 year high of $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.57.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat on the bottom line and management emphasized that gas-focused investments are paying off — bolstering confidence in future earnings and distribution coverage. MPLX beats Q4 expectations as natural gas investments pay off
- Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors raised quarterly and full?year EPS forecasts for MPLX (Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026) and nudged FY2027 estimates higher — analyst upgrades support investor sentiment around distributable cash flow. FY2025 EPS Estimates for Mplx Boosted by US Capital Advisors
- Positive Sentiment: Management laid out a 2026 growth and M&A path concentrated on natural gas and NGL services (large portion of $2.4B plan toward midstream gas/NGL projects) — this allocation targets higher-return projects and supports mid?teens return targets cited by management. MPLX Outlines 2026 Growth Plan And M&A Path In Gas And NGLs
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and presentation are available — useful for investors wanting detail on capital allocation, coverage ratios and project returns but contain no dramatic surprises beyond the Q4 detail. MPLX LP Common Units (MPLX) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noting Marathon Petroleum’s strong cash flow and capital returns is supportive because Marathon is a large MPLX owner; indirect corporate health can aid MPLX dividend dynamics. Marathon Petroleum Company Is Ready to Sprint Higher (MPLX)
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue for the quarter came in below some analyst expectations ($3.10B vs. ~$3.23B consensus), which tempers the EPS beat and keeps attention on volume and fee-based margin trends. Earnings Breakdown: MPLX Q4
Several equities analysts have issued reports on MPLX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Raymond James Financial lowered Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mplx from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 4.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 12.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 62.5% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 6,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) is a midstream master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops energy infrastructure primarily across the United States. The company provides a range of midstream services including the gathering, transportation, storage and distribution of crude oil, refined petroleum products, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). MPLX also operates processing and fractionation facilities and supplies logistics services that connect producers, refiners and end-use markets.
The partnership’s asset base includes pipelines, storage terminals, rail and marine facilities, natural gas processing plants and NGL fractionators.
