Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.
Monarch Casino & Resort has a payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort to earn $5.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.
Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance
Shares of MCRI stock opened at $93.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.34. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $69.99 and a one year high of $113.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.87.
About Monarch Casino & Resort
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc is a publicly traded owner and operator of an integrated casino resort in Reno, Nevada. The company’s flagship property, the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, features a full-service casino floor with table games, slot machines, and sports betting, complemented by a diverse portfolio of amenities. Guests can choose from over 800 rooms and suites, dine at multiple on-site restaurants and bars, unwind at the full-service spa and salon, or enjoy live entertainment in the property’s showroom.
Monarch’s revenue streams are diversified across gaming operations, hotel accommodations, food and beverage services, and convention and meeting facilities.
