Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.250-5.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.3 billion. Pentair also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.150-1.180 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $117.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.47.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded down $2.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. Pentair has a 12 month low of $74.25 and a 12 month high of $113.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.44.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 15.66%.The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Pentair has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.180 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pentair will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 27.41%.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total value of $684,196.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,261.36. This trade represents a 17.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Fishman sold 7,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $820,800.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,658,748.88. This represents a 10.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 43.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,754,000 after purchasing an additional 442,534 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,565,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,751,000 after buying an additional 428,200 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,677,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Pentair by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 455,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,798,000 after buying an additional 248,107 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 2,817.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 206,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,833,000 after acquiring an additional 199,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.



Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair’s offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

