Relx (LON:REL) Trading Down 13.6% – Time to Sell?

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report) shares were down 13.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,224 and last traded at GBX 2,234. Approximately 241,866,625 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 779% from the average daily volume of 27,523,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,585.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REL shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Relx in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 3,178 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,070 price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,570 target price on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,222.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,966.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,293.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.69. The company has a market cap of £39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48.

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

