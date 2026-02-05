Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SUZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SUZ shares. Zacks Research raised Suzano from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Suzano in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.40 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Suzano in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Suzano Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Suzano in the first quarter worth about $177,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Suzano by 16.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 14.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 70,396 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Suzano by 264.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 60,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Suzano by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suzano stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 678,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,804. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Suzano has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $10.53.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Suzano had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Suzano will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suzano Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.2036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Suzano’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

About Suzano

Suzano SA is a Brazil-based pulp and paper company recognized as one of the world’s leading producers of eucalyptus pulp. The company develops and supplies a wide range of fiber-based products that serve global demand in printing and writing papers, tissue paper, packaging, and specialty paper markets. With an extensive network of industrial units and logistics operations, Suzano manages every stage of production from forest plantations to final delivery, emphasizing integrated operations and quality control.

At the core of Suzano’s business is its sustainable forestry model, which covers more than one million hectares of managed eucalyptus plantations across Brazil.

Featured Stories

