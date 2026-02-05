HitBTC Token (HIT) Price Down 24.7% This Week

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. One HitBTC Token token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HitBTC Token has a total market capitalization of $206.25 million and $292.50 thousand worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HitBTC Token has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HitBTC Token Token Profile

HitBTC Token launched on June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. HitBTC Token’s official website is hitbtc.com/hit. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. HitBTC Token’s official message board is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc.

Buying and Selling HitBTC Token

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HitBTC Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HitBTC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

