Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.6250.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAR shares. Zacks Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Saratoga Investment
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Saratoga Investment Trading Down 1.5%
Shares of SAR stock opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $379.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.56. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.
Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.35 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 9.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Saratoga Investment Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 122.95%.
About Saratoga Investment
Saratoga Investment Corp. is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that seeks to generate current income and total return through a diversified portfolio of private U.S. companies. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SAR, the firm primarily targets middle-market businesses across a broad range of industries, including industrials, healthcare, consumer products, financial services and technology. Its investment approach combines debt and equity instruments, providing flexible capital solutions such as first-lien and second-lien secured loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and common equity positions.
As an actively managed vehicle, Saratoga Investment works closely with portfolio companies’ management teams to support growth initiatives, operational improvements, and strategic transactions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Saratoga Investment
- The day the gold market broke
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.