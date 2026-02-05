Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Forge Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Forge Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Forge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $728,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global during the second quarter worth $190,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 303.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 2nd quarter worth $1,891,000. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FRGE opened at $44.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.38. Forge Global has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $44.88. The firm has a market cap of $619.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.18.

Forge Global is a financial technology company that operates a digital marketplace for trading shares in private companies. The platform connects shareholders, including employees and early investors, with accredited and institutional buyers seeking exposure to late-stage private ventures ahead of their initial public offerings. By facilitating secondary transactions, Forge Global aims to provide liquidity solutions that traditionally have been limited in private markets.

The company’s core services include trade execution, settlement, and custody for pre-IPO securities, supported by an integrated suite of portfolio management and data-analytics tools.

