TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Releases Earnings Results

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $152.74 million for the quarter.

TomTom Price Performance

Shares of TomTom stock opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51. TomTom has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

About TomTom

TomTom NV is a Netherlands-based technology company specializing in navigation, mapping and location-based services for consumer, automotive and enterprise customers. The company’s core offerings include digital map content, real-time traffic information and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), telematics and fleet management. TomTom’s consumer division also produces portable GPS devices, sports watches and mobile applications, catering to individual users seeking personal navigation solutions.

Founded in 1991 by Peter-Frans Pauwels, Pieter Geelen, Harold Goddijn and Corinne Vigreux, TomTom introduced its first consumer navigation device in 2004 and expanded its footprint through the acquisition of map provider Tele Atlas in 2008.

