MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.050-1.090 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $281.0 million-$289.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.3 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.82.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 5.2%

MTSI stock opened at $215.03 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $236.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.89.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $271.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 17,268 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.91, for a total transaction of $2,778,593.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,871.67. The trade was a 63.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Kober sold 18,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.58, for a total value of $3,101,235.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 57,387 shares in the company, valued at $9,616,913.46. The trade was a 24.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 495,181 shares of company stock valued at $89,546,407. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key MACOM Technology Solutions News

Here are the key news stories impacting MACOM Technology Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results slightly beat expectations: MACOM reported $1.02 EPS vs. consensus $0.99 and revenue of $271.6M vs. $269.0M, showing modest top- and bottom-line upside and a positive return on equity. MACOM Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Quarterly results slightly beat expectations: MACOM reported $1.02 EPS vs. consensus $0.99 and revenue of $271.6M vs. $269.0M, showing modest top- and bottom-line upside and a positive return on equity. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and higher targets: several firms have raised price targets recently (Jefferies and Bank of America among them), signaling continued analyst conviction in MTSI’s growth outlook. Jefferies Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for MACOM

Analyst support and higher targets: several firms have raised price targets recently (Jefferies and Bank of America among them), signaling continued analyst conviction in MTSI’s growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Sector backdrop: analysts flagged strong AI, data-center and telecom demand lifting semiconductor peers into earnings season — which supports MACOM’s end-market demand but leaves results subject to macro/guide scrutiny. What’s in Store for These 3 Semiconductor Stocks This Earnings Season?

Sector backdrop: analysts flagged strong AI, data-center and telecom demand lifting semiconductor peers into earnings season — which supports MACOM’s end-market demand but leaves results subject to macro/guide scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: a senior VP sold 5,274 shares (~$1.19M) and trimmed his stake by ~12%, a sizable disclosed sale that can prompt short-term selling pressure or signal liquidity needs. SVP Sells $1,192,240.44 in Stock

Insider selling: a senior VP sold 5,274 shares (~$1.19M) and trimmed his stake by ~12%, a sizable disclosed sale that can prompt short-term selling pressure or signal liquidity needs. Negative Sentiment: Profit-taking and margin profile risk: MTSI is trading near its 52-week highs and above its 50?day/200?day averages, making the stock vulnerable to profit-taking; the company still shows a negative net margin despite positive EPS this quarter, which may keep some investors cautious.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 986,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,802,000 after purchasing an additional 634,903 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4,618.4% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 216,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,543,000 after buying an additional 212,121 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,857,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,418.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,610,000 after acquiring an additional 189,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 689,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,892,000 after acquiring an additional 161,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM’s offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company’s solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.