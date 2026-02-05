Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF $ITM

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 47.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,636,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,370,000 after buying an additional 1,164,977 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 877,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,908,000 after acquiring an additional 601,111 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 917,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,765,000 after acquiring an additional 196,693 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,996,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 626,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,480,000 after purchasing an additional 103,261 shares during the period.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of ITM stock opened at $47.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average is $46.65. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $47.01.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

