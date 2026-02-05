Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $5.94 Million in StoneX Group Inc. $SNEX

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 58,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of StoneX Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 2,109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 4,133.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in StoneX Group by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in StoneX Group by 28,000.0% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies raised its price target and reiterated a buy, lifting Street optimism and supporting the rally. Jefferies Forecast

Shares of SNEX opened at $117.37 on Thursday. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.11.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.44. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNEX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of StoneX Group from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of StoneX Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, StoneX Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

In other StoneX Group news, Chairman John Radziwill acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.25 per share, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 101,596 shares in the company, valued at $9,880,211. The trade was a 0.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain sold 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $235,092.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,487.57. This trade represents a 12.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 6,979 shares of company stock worth $683,257 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc (NASDAQ: SNEX) is a global financial services firm offering execution, risk management, advisory and post-trade solutions across commodities, currencies, securities and digital assets. The company serves commercial businesses, institutional clients and financial intermediaries, providing market access and tailored services designed to help clients manage price risk, optimize working capital and execute complex transactions.

StoneX operates through several core segments.

