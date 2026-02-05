Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners lowered Century Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research raised Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th.

Shares of IPSC stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.75. Century Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Analysts expect that Century Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brent Pfeiffenberger acquired 52,000 shares of Century Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 3,322,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,334.20. This represents a 1.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad Cowan acquired 58,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $49,351.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,045,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,323.95. This trade represents a 5.88% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders bought 145,060 shares of company stock valued at $97,011 and sold 65,695 shares valued at $29,625. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 34,466 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 26.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 38,052 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 358.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 86,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of allogeneic cell therapies for cancer. Utilizing induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology, the company engineers “off-the-shelf” natural killer (NK) and T cell candidates designed to target hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. By harnessing iPSC-derived immune cells, Century aims to overcome challenges associated with patient-derived therapies, such as manufacturing variability and treatment delays.

The company’s proprietary platform integrates gene editing, synthetic biology and scalable cell expansion processes to generate a pipeline of product candidates.

