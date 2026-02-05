Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Strong Sell” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.3750.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research cut Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 287.79, a quick ratio of 287.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $241,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,360. This trade represents a 116.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 72.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 564,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 236,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,769,000 after purchasing an additional 131,747 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 37.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,918 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,358,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ABR) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the origination, acquisition, financing, structuring and management of commercial real estate loans and securities. The company focuses primarily on multifamily and commercial mortgage lending, targeting properties such as apartment communities, senior housing and healthcare facilities. Through both agency and non-agency channels, Arbor Realty Trust seeks to deliver liquidity solutions to borrowers while generating stable, risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Core business activities include originating first-mortgage loans secured by multifamily and mixed-use properties, as well as providing mezzanine financing and preferred equity investments.

