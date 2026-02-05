Fusion Capital LLC Buys 84,399 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Fusion Capital LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,399 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 2.8% of Fusion Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $9,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 263.3% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 157,575 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 13,870 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Financial Group purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,410,000 after acquiring an additional 45,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 76,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,744 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average of $50.66. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $50.95.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a $0.1819 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

