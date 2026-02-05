Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Trading 29.6% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $108.64 thousand and $42.25 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a token. It launched on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,400.94518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.00930084 USD and is down -6.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $0.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

