Vantage Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock opened at $200.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $200.95. The company has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

