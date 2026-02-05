SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1,394,222.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 627,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627,400 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,401,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,929,000 after purchasing an additional 27,889,948 shares during the last quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $509,875,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 50,982,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782,445 shares during the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $320,541,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46,364.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,796,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790,187 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $81.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $81.14. The stock has a market cap of $96.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.