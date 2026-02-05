First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Director David Duncan Sells 8,626 Shares

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) Director David Duncan sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $220,480.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

First Western Financial Price Performance

First Western Financial stock opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $252.56 million, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.76. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $26.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Equities analysts expect that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of First Western Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in First Western Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 122.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Zacks Research raised First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Western Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Western Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MYFW

About First Western Financial

(Get Free Report)

First Western Financial, Inc (NASDAQ: MYFW) is a Denver-based bank holding company that, through its principal subsidiary First Western Trust, delivers a suite of personalized financial services. The company’s core activities center on wealth management and trust administration for high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions. In addition, First Western Financial offers a comprehensive range of deposit products—such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit—designed to meet the liquidity and income needs of its clients.

Complementing its deposit offerings, First Western Financial provides fiduciary and investment management services, including estate planning, charitable giving strategies and multi-generational wealth transfer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.