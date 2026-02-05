Vantage Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF $FVAL

Vantage Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,708 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Value Factor ETF makes up about 1.8% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $8,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FVAL. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FVAL opened at $73.73 on Thursday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $51.58 and a 1 year high of $74.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

