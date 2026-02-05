Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Lowers Stake in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. decreased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,548 shares during the period. Pinterest comprises about 2.9% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $20,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth about $477,853,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,138.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,601,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230,125 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 15.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,818,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,964 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,221,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,698,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 74,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,991,123.83. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 301,214 shares in the company, valued at $8,099,644.46. This represents a 19.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $590,151.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 540,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,973,657.88. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 107,454 shares of company stock valued at $2,847,049 over the last ninety days. 7.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PINS opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.86. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 48.99%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate “Pins” — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company’s primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

