Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF $NEAR

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 280,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,367,000 after acquiring an additional 40,665 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 224,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 41,868 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 415,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,311,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 72.1% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares during the period.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

NEAR stock opened at $51.08 on Thursday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.16.

About iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

