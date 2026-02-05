Truist Financial Corp Sells 44,985 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November $PNOV

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,985 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,618,000 after purchasing an additional 188,411 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 13.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 411,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,269,000 after buying an additional 47,753 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter worth about $1,492,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 14.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 262,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,371,000 after buying an additional 33,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter valued at approximately $761,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of BATS PNOV opened at $41.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $708.20 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.45. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $34.19 and a twelve month high of $40.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average of $41.19.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

