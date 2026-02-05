Daido Life Insurance Co. Sells 285,998 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Daido Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 64.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,998 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.7% of Daido Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Daido Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,401,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,929,000 after acquiring an additional 27,889,948 shares during the period. Kedalion Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $509,875,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 50,982,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782,445 shares in the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $320,541,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46,364.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,796,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,055,000 after buying an additional 2,790,187 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $81.13 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $81.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.54.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

