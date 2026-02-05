KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.3750.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of KALA BIO during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in KALA BIO by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in KALA BIO by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 103,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in KALA BIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KALA opened at $0.44 on Thursday. KALA BIO has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -2.43.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that KALA BIO will post -10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KALA Bio (NASDAQ: KALA) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for ocular diseases. The company’s proprietary surface charge–based nanoparticle delivery platform is designed to enhance penetration and retention of therapeutic agents on the ocular surface. This technology is the basis for its lead product, Eysuvis (KPI-121 1.0%), an FDA-approved topical corticosteroid for short-term relief of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis.

Beyond its approved therapy, KALA Bio is advancing a pipeline of investigational drug candidates targeting inflammatory and degenerative eye conditions.

