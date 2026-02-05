KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.3750.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of KALA BIO in a report on Monday, December 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KALA BIO
Institutional Trading of KALA BIO
KALA BIO Trading Down 6.3%
NASDAQ KALA opened at $0.44 on Thursday. KALA BIO has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -2.43.
KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that KALA BIO will post -10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About KALA BIO
KALA Bio (NASDAQ: KALA) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for ocular diseases. The company’s proprietary surface charge–based nanoparticle delivery platform is designed to enhance penetration and retention of therapeutic agents on the ocular surface. This technology is the basis for its lead product, Eysuvis (KPI-121 1.0%), an FDA-approved topical corticosteroid for short-term relief of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis.
Beyond its approved therapy, KALA Bio is advancing a pipeline of investigational drug candidates targeting inflammatory and degenerative eye conditions.
See Also
