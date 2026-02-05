Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.2333.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 target price on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Leerink Partners set a $3.00 price target on shares of Clover Health Investments and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th.

Clover Health Investments Stock Down 1.9%

Clover Health Investments stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. Clover Health Investments has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $496.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.18 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 16.79% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Clover Health Investments

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 81,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 20,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,485,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,192,000 after purchasing an additional 425,904 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 51,027 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 248,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its stake in Clover Health Investments by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 386,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 100,120 shares during the last quarter. 19.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments is a technology-driven healthcare company specializing in Medicare Advantage plans for senior populations. The company combines insurance coverage with a proprietary software platform to improve care coordination, outcomes tracking and cost management. By leveraging data analytics, Clover Health aims to deliver personalized care pathways and preventive interventions for its members.

At the core of Clover’s offering is its Clover Assistant platform, which aggregates clinical and claims data from multiple sources to create real-time insights for physicians and care teams.

