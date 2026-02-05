Critical Comparison: Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) and Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) and Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.0% of Mercury Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Astrotech shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Mercury Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Astrotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Mercury Systems and Astrotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercury Systems -3.23% 1.28% 0.77% Astrotech -1,069.89% -59.71% -51.64%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercury Systems $912.02 million 5.08 -$37.90 million ($0.57) -135.30 Astrotech $1.05 million 5.16 -$13.85 million ($8.45) -0.36

This table compares Mercury Systems and Astrotech”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Astrotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mercury Systems. Mercury Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Astrotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mercury Systems and Astrotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercury Systems 2 2 4 1 2.44 Astrotech 1 0 0 0 1.00

Mercury Systems presently has a consensus price target of $87.13, suggesting a potential upside of 12.97%. Given Mercury Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Mercury Systems is more favorable than Astrotech.

Volatility and Risk

Mercury Systems has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrotech has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mercury Systems beats Astrotech on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercury Systems

(Get Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc., a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers. The company offers components, including power amplifiers and limiters, switches, oscillators, filters, equalizers, digital and analog converters, chips, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and memory and storage devices; modules and sub-assemblies, such as embedded processing boards, switched fabrics and boards, digital receivers, multi-chip modules, integrated radio frequency and microwave multi-function assemblies, tuners, and transceivers, as well as graphics and video boards; and integrated subsystems. It also designs and develops digital radio frequency memory units for various modern electronic warfare applications; radar environment simulation and test systems for defense and intelligence applications; and signals intelligence payloads and EO/IR technologies for small UAV platforms, as well as onboard UAV processor systems for real-time wide area motion imagery. The company was formerly known as Mercury Computer Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Mercury Systems, Inc. in November 2012. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About Astrotech

(Get Free Report)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders. In addition, it develops AgLAB-1000, a mass spectrometer for use in the hemp and cannabis market. Further, the company develops BreathTest-1000, a breath analysis tool to screen for volatile organic compound metabolites found in a person's breath. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.