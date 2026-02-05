Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Geo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Geo Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jones Trading reduced their target price on Geo Group from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Geo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th.
NYSE GEO opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68. Geo Group has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $32.09.
Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $682.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.81 million. Geo Group had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Geo Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Geo Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.
The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) is a leading provider of correctional, detention and community reentry services to government agencies around the world. As a real estate investment trust, the company specializes in the design, financing, development and operation of secure facilities for adult and juvenile offenders, immigration detainees and individuals requiring mental health treatment or substance abuse programming. GEO’s integrated service model also encompasses electronic monitoring, rehabilitative programming and post-release supervision aimed at reducing recidivism and enhancing public safety.
GEO’s portfolio spans a range of facility types, including medium- and maximum-security correctional institutions, residential reentry centers, mental health treatment units and immigration detention centers.
