Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRFHF. Zacks Research cut shares of Fairfax Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Fairfax Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note on Monday, October 27th.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

FRFHF stock opened at $1,684.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,781.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,736.10. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of $1,292.53 and a 12-month high of $1,949.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $52.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $41.00 by $11.04. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 16.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 166.85 EPS for the current year.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) is a Toronto-based financial holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance, reinsurance and investment management. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products, operates specialty and run-off reinsurance businesses, and manages a diversified investment portfolio largely funded by insurance float. Fairfax conducts its insurance operations through a network of subsidiaries and affiliated companies that provide local underwriting and claims services across multiple markets.

On the insurance side, Fairfax writes a mix of short-tail and long-tail coverages across specialty lines, commercial casualty, property and other niche markets, while its reinsurance activities include treaty and facultative solutions for cedants and intermediaries.

