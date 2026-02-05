GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.7917.
GTLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GitLab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of GitLab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Macquarie cut GitLab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GitLab by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,281,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,881 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of GitLab by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,207,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,924,000 after purchasing an additional 989,122 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,858,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,151 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 38.9% in the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 5,470,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,601,000 after buying an additional 1,532,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in GitLab by 4.2% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,703,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,024,000 after buying an additional 191,084 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.52 and a beta of 0.75. GitLab has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $74.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.89.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $244.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.960 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.230 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.
The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.
