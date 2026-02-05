Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,587 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 13.8% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $101,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1%

REGN opened at $775.28 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $476.49 and a 12 month high of $821.11. The company has a market cap of $81.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $757.52 and a 200 day moving average of $655.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.74 by $0.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.41%.The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.47%.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total transaction of $280,766.33. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,503.19. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,400. The trade was a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $768.00 to $769.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $788.57.

Get Our Latest Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.