Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Update

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 31,286 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 36,032 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,533 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Smart Powerr in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Smart Powerr presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Smart Powerr stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. Smart Powerr has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $14.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.37.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Powerr stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned about 1.00% of Smart Powerr at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems. It also designs, finances, constructs, and installs the waste energy recycling project to mid to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses; and provides project investment, investment management, economic information consulting, technical, financial leasing, and financial leasing transactions and consulting services; purchases, repairs, and disposes financial leasing assets; sells and leases energy saving systems and equipment.

