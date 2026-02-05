Short Interest in GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK) Drops By 14.3%

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 600,161 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 700,342 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,226 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 68,226 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEN Restaurant Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 1,376,466.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 41,294 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 29.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 269,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 70,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GENK has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

GEN Restaurant Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ GENK opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. GEN Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $69.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.47.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. GEN Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.The firm had revenue of $50.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that GEN Restaurant Group will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc, operating as Gen Korean BBQ House, is a restaurant operator specializing in an all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue dining concept. The company offers patrons a hands-on grilling experience with a selection of premium meats, seafood, and vegetables cooked tableside, alongside traditional Korean side dishes and beverages. Gen Korean BBQ House locations feature modern décor and a fast-casual service style designed to appeal to a broad demographic of consumers seeking experiential dining.

The company’s restaurants serve a core menu of marinated and non-marinated proteins, including beef, pork, chicken and plant-based alternatives, complemented by signature banchan (side dishes), sauces and dessert offerings.

