AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 75.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 51 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on TDY shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $645.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $567.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,469 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total transaction of $1,533,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 47,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,390,688. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.92, for a total value of $3,154,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,192,693. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $7,214,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $629.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $419.00 and a 52-week high of $646.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $545.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $544.95. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.47. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 14.63%.The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.52 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.450-23.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.40-5.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY), headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.