SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires 89,822 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,822 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 36,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.06.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $152.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $27.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 126.47%.

Pfizer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.