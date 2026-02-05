Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.50 and traded as high as $51.00. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $51.00, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 49.45% and a return on equity of 6.30%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based residential landlord specializing in multi-family rental apartments and manufactured home communities. The trust’s business model centers on acquiring, developing and managing residential properties that deliver stable, long-term cash flows. Boardwalk’s portfolio has historically included tens of thousands of residential suites and home sites spread across key Canadian markets.

The company’s core activities encompass property acquisition, asset management, and day-to-day property operations.

