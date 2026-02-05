Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stock Holdings in Equity Residential $EQR

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,663 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $15,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 119,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Equity Residential by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Equity Residential by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Equity Residential by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Piper Sandler set a $78.00 price target on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.01.

Equity Residential Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of EQR opened at $63.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.76. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $75.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a $0.6925 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.42%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company’s core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

