Insider Selling: Adveritas (ASX:AV1) Insider Sells A$520,000.00 in Stock

Adveritas Limited (ASX:AV1 – Get Free Report) insider Mark McConnell sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.13, for a total value of A$520,000.00.
Adveritas Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -405.14, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.69.
Adveritas Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Adveritas
- The day the gold market broke
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Adveritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adveritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.