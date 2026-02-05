Insider Selling: Adveritas (ASX:AV1) Insider Sells A$520,000.00 in Stock

Adveritas Limited (ASX:AV1Get Free Report) insider Mark McConnell sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.13, for a total value of A$520,000.00.

Adveritas Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -405.14, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.69.

Adveritas Company Profile

Adveritas Limited provides funnel measurement, verification, and fraud prevention solutions for digital advertising in Australia and internationally. It develops TrafficGuard, a fraud mitigation software as a service that detects, mitigates, and reports on digital ad fraud before it hits advertising budgets; and nxus, a proprietary ad mediation platform to track and attribute channel activity to identify profitable advertising channels. The company was formerly known as Tech Mpire Limited and changed its name to Adveritas Limited in December 2018.

