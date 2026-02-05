Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $160.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.04.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock opened at $124.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $99.88 and a 52-week high of $163.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 22.03%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 410,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,368,900. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $7,730,240.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 460,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,310,799.20. This represents a 11.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,206,022 shares of company stock worth $148,582,096 in the last 90 days. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade — Citizens Jmp upgraded Airbnb to “outperform” and set a $160 price target, signaling upside vs. current levels and likely supporting buying interest. Benzinga Upgrade Report

Analyst upgrade — Citizens Jmp upgraded Airbnb to “outperform” and set a $160 price target, signaling upside vs. current levels and likely supporting buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Weaker U.S. dollar tailwind — coverage highlights that a softer dollar should boost Airbnb’s reported international revenue and margins, which could lift near-term EPS expectations. Weaker Dollar Tailwind

Weaker U.S. dollar tailwind — coverage highlights that a softer dollar should boost Airbnb’s reported international revenue and margins, which could lift near-term EPS expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst target roundups — multiple outlets published collections of Wall Street price targets; consensus remains moderately optimistic but shows dispersion, keeping the stock sensitive to guidance and macro headlines. Analysts’ Targets

Analyst target roundups — multiple outlets published collections of Wall Street price targets; consensus remains moderately optimistic but shows dispersion, keeping the stock sensitive to guidance and macro headlines. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sale disclosed — CFO Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares at about $130 on Feb. 2; the sale is small relative to total holdings and may be routine diversification rather than a signal. SEC Filing

Insider sale disclosed — CFO Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares at about $130 on Feb. 2; the sale is small relative to total holdings and may be routine diversification rather than a signal. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears flat/ambiguous — recent reporting shows effectively zero short interest (likely a data reporting quirk), so short-selling pressure doesn’t explain recent moves.

Short-interest data appears flat/ambiguous — recent reporting shows effectively zero short interest (likely a data reporting quirk), so short-selling pressure doesn’t explain recent moves. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns — a Seeking Alpha piece warns that Airbnb’s hotel expansion is promising but the current valuation leaves little room for execution error, which raises downside risk if growth slows. Seeking Alpha Valuation Note

Valuation concerns — a Seeking Alpha piece warns that Airbnb’s hotel expansion is promising but the current valuation leaves little room for execution error, which raises downside risk if growth slows. Negative Sentiment: Institutional trimming — ARK Invest disclosed trims to its Airbnb position, and such high-profile reductions can pressure sentiment even if part of ETF rebalancing. TipRanks/ARK Trades

Institutional trimming — ARK Invest disclosed trims to its Airbnb position, and such high-profile reductions can pressure sentiment even if part of ETF rebalancing. Negative Sentiment: Near-term underperformance flagged — coverage noted the stock underperformed the market on a recent trading day, reflecting sensitivity to earnings cadence and macro headlines. MarketWatch Performance Note

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.