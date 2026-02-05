Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $328.00 at Evercore ISI

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $283.00 to $328.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.50.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $200.19 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $267.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.92 billion, a PE ratio of 75.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total transaction of $26,892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,277,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,116,186.64. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total value of $4,461,246.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 300,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,890,820.76. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 164,000 shares of company stock worth $36,034,173 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,949,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,824,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,944,056,000 after buying an additional 1,755,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,690,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,181,556,000 after buying an additional 514,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $3,094,662,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.5% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 13,486,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,181,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,865 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strong Q4 results — record revenue ($10.3B), robust data center growth and beat on adjusted EPS that show execution and healthy margins.

Management remains bullish on long-term AI demand and product roadmap (MI450, Helios rack-scale, new Ryzen AI/Instinct launches) — CEO Lisa Su reiterated that AI adoption accelerates and could drive material revenue in later years.

Several Wall Street firms reaffirmed or raised targets/ratings after the print (Evercore, KeyCorp, Benchmark), supporting a longer-term bullish thesis.

Some analysts and outlets frame the post-earnings decline as a buying opportunity — view differs by time horizon (short-term volatility vs. multi-quarter AI ramp).

Macro/sector pressure amplified the move: broader tech weakness and AI-sector rotation contributed to heavier selling across semis, not just AMD.

Investors flagged guidance and China exposure: AMD disclosed roughly $390M of MI308 sales to China in Q4 but is capping China AI revenue at ~$100M in Q1 amid licensing/export uncertainty — raising doubts about how much of the AI upside is repeatable.

Q1 outlook disappointed some short-term expectations — guidance midpoint implies sequential decline despite strong YoY growth, and whisper/"implied" numbers had been higher, prompting profit-taking.

Traders took gains and pushed a large one-day selloff (sector contagion, mixed analyst notes and some downgrades), turning a beat into a sharp drop and large market-cap loss in the session.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

