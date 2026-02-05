Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) CEO Sells $700,510.09 in Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Hayne sold 10,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $700,510.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,596,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,286,046.35. This represents a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $73.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.67 and its 200 day moving average is $72.36. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.89 and a 1 year high of $84.35.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 8.15%. Analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on URBN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on URBN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 404 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 440 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a global lifestyle retailer headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Established in 1970 by Richard Hayne, Scott Belair and Judy Wicks, the company began as a single store catering to college students in the city’s historic Old City neighborhood. Over the decades, Urban Outfitters has expanded its reach and diversified its portfolio to include multiple retail concepts addressing distinct customer segments.

The company operates through several well-known brands, each offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and home goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.