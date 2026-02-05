Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $786.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $729.00 to $786.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $420.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Argus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $408.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $678.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $681.86.

Caterpillar stock opened at $692.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $723.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $612.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $525.73. The company has a market capitalization of $323.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 10,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.45, for a total value of $7,261,081.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 41,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,001,197.95. This represents a 20.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.60, for a total transaction of $6,034,465.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,874,576.40. The trade was a 55.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 104,677 shares of company stock valued at $66,995,141 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Q4 earnings beat and data?center tailwind — CAT reported Q4 revenue and EPS above estimates, driven by Power & Energy strength as data?center buildouts boosted demand for turbines and backup power. That underpins near?term earnings momentum and revenue visibility.

Analysts lifting targets and reiterating buys — Multiple firms raised price targets (e.g., Rothschild & Co Redburn raised to $700) and several banks kept/raised positive ratings, creating additional upside catalysts.

Record backlog and multi?year growth plan — Management cites a ~$51B backlog and guidance for 5–7% annual sales through 2030 plus a 25% increase in 2026 capex to expand capacity, which supports conversion of backlog into revenue over time.

Shareholder returns narrative — Coverage highlighting strong free?cash?flow and large capital returns (dividends/repurchases) supports investor appetite for the stock.

Strategic tech partnership — Caterpillar awarded a multi?year infrastructure modernization engagement to ACI; operationally useful but unlikely to materially move near?term revenue.

Valuation debate — Coverage notes CAT's strong run and asks whether shares are rich after the rally; this frames the risk/reward debate for investors but doesn't change fundamentals immediately.

Large insider selling — Several senior insiders disclosed multi?million?dollar sales (e.g., Denise C. Johnson, Anthony Fassino, Bob De Lange) that meaningfully trimmed their holdings; while such sales can be routine, the size of the disposals can fuel short?term selling or signal profit?taking at current highs.

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

