Insider Selling: PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Insider Sells $2,007,600.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $2,007,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,263,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,616,643.08. This trade represents a 0.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, January 29th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 35,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $1,192,450.00.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,351,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 9,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $296,190.00.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 260,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $8,624,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 106,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $3,575,380.00.

On Friday, January 9th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 50,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $1,615,500.00.

PBF opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average of $29.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

PBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lowered PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $30.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 66,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

