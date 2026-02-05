Insider Selling: Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) CEO Sells $10,580,460.00 in Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Hochman sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $10,580,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 129,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,812,085.44. The trade was a 33.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Brinker International Stock Performance
Shares of EAT stock opened at $162.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.01. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.30 and a 12-month high of $189.00.
Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. Brinker International had a return on equity of 134.92% and a net margin of 7.98%.The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.045-10.850 EPS. Analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Key Stories Impacting Brinker International
Here are the key news stories impacting Brinker International this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company reported an earnings beat and raised FY guidance (strong same-store trends and revenue beat), which supports upside expectations and analyst upgrades. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages raised price targets and issued buy/overweight advice after the results, signaling stronger analyst conviction that can attract buying pressure. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary highlighted Brinker’s solid interest-coverage/profile stability, making the stock more attractive to risk?sensitive investors in a tighter-rate environment. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Media pieces and screeners are labeling EAT a trending or possibly undervalued name — this can increase volume/interest but doesn’t change fundamentals by itself. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: CEO Kevin Hochman sold 66,000 shares (~33.7% cut to his stake) at roughly $160.31 — a large insider disposition that may unsettle investors or be viewed as a liquidity event. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Director Harriet Edelman sold 8,400 shares (~28.6% reduction) at about $159.00; another material insider sale contributing to negative sentiment. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: CMO George S. Felix sold 10,431 shares (~56% cut to his position) and Director Ramona Hood sold a smaller stake — the cluster of recent insider sales increases short?term uncertainty. Read More. • Read More.
Institutional Trading of Brinker International
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter worth $26,000.
About Brinker International
Brinker International, Inc (NYSE: EAT) is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company’s portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili’s® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano’s® Little Italy full?service restaurants, offering a range of American?style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family?friendly dining experiences. Through dine?in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.
The Chili’s brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited?time offerings and seasonal beverages.
