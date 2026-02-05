Financial Analysis: Doximity (DOCS) and Its Competitors

Doximity (NYSE:DOCS – Get Free Report) is one of 48 public companies in the “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Doximity to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.2% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Doximity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Doximity and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 0 2 2 3 3.14 Doximity Competitors 98 197 218 12 2.27

Profitability

Doximity presently has a consensus target price of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.29%. As a group, “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies have a potential upside of 132.79%. Given Doximity’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Doximity has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Doximity and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity 40.72% 24.63% 21.30% Doximity Competitors -51.08% -912.69% -63.05%

Risk & Volatility

Doximity has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Doximity’s rivals have a beta of 0.68, indicating that their average share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Doximity and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity $621.33 million $223.18 million 27.93 Doximity Competitors $223.24 million -$53.25 million -11.04

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Doximity is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Doximity beats its rivals on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company’s cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

