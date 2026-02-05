First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target Raised to $29.00

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

FHB has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.50 price objective on First Hawaiian and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $27.50.

FHB opened at $27.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.29. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $28.35.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.33 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 23.65%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.27%.

In related news, insider Alan Arizumi sold 6,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $166,382.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $49,717.08. The trade was a 76.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 74.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 2,916.7% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 11,325.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian, Inc is the oldest and largest bank in Hawaii, operating as the bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank. Established in 1858, the company offers a full suite of financial services to individual, business and institutional clients. Its product portfolio includes consumer and commercial lending, deposit accounts, treasury and cash management, foreign exchange and trade finance, as well as wealth management and trust services.

First Hawaiian serves customers through an extensive network of branches, ATMs and digital channels across the Hawaiian Islands, Guam, Saipan and American Samoa.

