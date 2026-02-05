The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Receives $66.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.4286.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of New York Times from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, November 6th.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus — NYT reported $0.89 EPS vs. $0.88 expected and revenue of $802.3M, up ~10% year-over-year, showing continued top-line growth and margin improvement. NYT Q4 earnings summary

Q4 results beat consensus — NYT reported $0.89 EPS vs. $0.88 expected and revenue of $802.3M, up ~10% year-over-year, showing continued top-line growth and margin improvement. Positive Sentiment: Management guided first-quarter subscription revenue above Street estimates, citing its bundling strategy for news and lifestyle products — this supports recurring revenue visibility and subscriber monetization. Reuters: NYT forecasts subscription revenue growth above estimates

Management guided first-quarter subscription revenue above Street estimates, citing its bundling strategy for news and lifestyle products — this supports recurring revenue visibility and subscriber monetization. Positive Sentiment: Full-year 2025 results and commentary emphasize digital subscription and advertising growth, and expanding profit margins — underlining the company’s multi-revenue stream strategy versus peers. Proactive: NYT reports strong 2025 growth

Full-year 2025 results and commentary emphasize digital subscription and advertising growth, and expanding profit margins — underlining the company’s multi-revenue stream strategy versus peers. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials (press release, slide deck) and an earnings call were made available; these will be the source for details on subscriber trends, packaging performance and margin drivers — listen/read before adjusting positions. BusinessWire: Q4 and full-year 2025 results

Investor materials (press release, slide deck) and an earnings call were made available; these will be the source for details on subscriber trends, packaging performance and margin drivers — listen/read before adjusting positions. Negative Sentiment: Shares fell sharply on the report despite beats — headlines and trading commentary note a sell-off, suggesting investors were underwhelmed by the magnitude of the beat or are taking profits after a strong run. Benzinga: What’s Going On With New York Times Stock Today?

Shares fell sharply on the report despite beats — headlines and trading commentary note a sell-off, suggesting investors were underwhelmed by the magnitude of the beat or are taking profits after a strong run. Negative Sentiment: Beat was modest (only $0.01 EPS over consensus) and valuation remains elevated (P/E ~33). Those factors, combined with the stock’s recent move toward its 52-week high, likely made it vulnerable to a pullback on mixed investor interpretation of the print.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in New York Times by 4,591.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in New York Times by 519.6% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYT opened at $67.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.07. New York Times has a 52-week low of $44.83 and a 52-week high of $74.04.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $802.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.55 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 12.29%.New York Times’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that New York Times will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

