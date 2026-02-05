Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its results before the market opens on Friday, February 6th. Analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to post earnings of $6.60 per share and revenue of $194.2940 million for the quarter.

Virtus Investment Partners Price Performance

Shares of VRTS opened at $150.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.16. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $142.18 and a 12-month high of $215.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 31st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $218.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtus Investment Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $175.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,788 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 57.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 20.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 26.0% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a publicly traded investment management company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The firm offers a broad range of investment solutions to institutional, high-net-wealth, and retail investors, drawing on the expertise of multiple affiliated investment teams. Since its founding in 1995, Virtus has grown by integrating specialized asset managers and expanding its product lineup, while maintaining a focus on active management across diverse market environments.

The company’s product suite encompasses mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), collective trusts, UCITS funds, and separately managed accounts.

